Cynthia Erivo, Beanie Feldstein, More Will Be Honored at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The 35th annual festival kicks off in California January 15, 2020.

A host of stage and screen stars will be honored at the 35th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, which runs January 15–25, 2020, in California.

Virtuosos Awards will be presented to The Color Purple Tony winner Cynthia Erivo for her performance in Harriet and Hello, Dolly!'s Beanie Feldstein for her work in Booksmart. Others who will be honored January 18 at the Arlington Theatre include Awkwafina (The Farewell), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Aldis Hodge (Clemency), George MacKay (1917), Florence Pugh (Little Women, Midsommar), and Taylor Russell (Waves).

Adam Driver, recently on Broadway in the revival of Burn This, and Scarlett Johansson, who co-star in the film Marriage Story, will be honored January 17 with the Outstanding Performers of the Year Award. Renée Zellweger, who returned to the silver screen this year in the Judy Garland biopic Judy, will receive the American Riviera Award January 16, and the Maltin Modern Master Award, honoring Brad Pitt, will be presented January 22.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival offers 11 days of 200+ films, tributes and panels, with a mission to engage, enrich, and inspire people through the power of film.

Feldstein is also slated to star in Richard Linklater's film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along, though Sondheim fans will have to wait for its release as it just started its 20-year production schedule.

