Cynthia Nixon to Direct Benefit Reading of Bad Seed for The New Group

The one-night-only presentation features a cast including Ann Harada, John Cameron Mitchell, and Taylor Schilling.

Two-time Tony winner Cynthia Nixon will direct a one-night-only reading of Maxwell Anderson’s Bad Seed at the Daryl Roth Theatre November 4. The Off-Broadway performance will benefit The New Group as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The cast of the reading includes Broadway alum Ann Harada, Tony recipient John Cameron Mitchell, and Fred Weller, as well as screen favorites Crystal Lucas-Perry (The Last O.G.), Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black), and Wallace Shawn (The Princess Bride).

Bad Seed centers on a mother who becomes suspicious that her seemingly perfect eight-year-old daughter may be a bloodthirsty killer. The play explores whether evilness is an effect of nurture or nature.

The New Group’s 2019–2020 season kicked off earlier this month with Cyrano, an adaption of Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac by Erica Schmidt, starring Game of Thrones Emmy winner Peter Dinklage.

