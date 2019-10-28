Cynthia Nixon to Direct Benefit Reading of Bad Seed for The New Group

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Cynthia Nixon to Direct Benefit Reading of Bad Seed for The New Group
By Noah Mutterperl
Oct 28, 2019
 
The one-night-only presentation features a cast including Ann Harada, John Cameron Mitchell, and Taylor Schilling.
The_True_New_Group_Opening_Night_2018_13_HR.jpg
Cynthia Nixon Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Two-time Tony winner Cynthia Nixon will direct a one-night-only reading of Maxwell Anderson’s Bad Seed at the Daryl Roth Theatre November 4. The Off-Broadway performance will benefit The New Group as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The cast of the reading includes Broadway alum Ann Harada, Tony recipient John Cameron Mitchell, and Fred Weller, as well as screen favorites Crystal Lucas-Perry (The Last O.G.), Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black), and Wallace Shawn (The Princess Bride).

Bad Seed centers on a mother who becomes suspicious that her seemingly perfect eight-year-old daughter may be a bloodthirsty killer. The play explores whether evilness is an effect of nurture or nature.

The New Group’s 2019–2020 season kicked off earlier this month with Cyrano, an adaption of Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac by Erica Schmidt, starring Game of Thrones Emmy winner Peter Dinklage.

For more information, visit TheNewGroup.org.

Production Photos: The New Group's Cyrano Off-Broadway

Production Photos: The New Group's Cyrano Off-Broadway

6 PHOTOS
Ritchie Coster and Peter Dinklage in <i>Cyrano</i>
Ritchie Coster and Peter Dinklage in Cyrano Monique Carboni
Christopher Gurr, Hillary Fisher, Nehal Joshi, Josh A. Dawson, and Scott Stangland in <i>Cyrano</i>
Christopher Gurr, Hillary Fisher, Nehal Joshi, Josh A. Dawson, and Scott Stangland in Cyrano Monique Carboni
Nehal Joshi, Scott Stangland, Peter Dinklage, and Jasmine Cephas Jones in <i>Cyrano</i>
Nehal Joshi, Scott Stangland, Peter Dinklage, and Jasmine Cephas Jones in Cyrano Monique Carboni
Scott Stangland, Peter Dinklage, and Christopher Gurr in <i>Cyrano</i>
Scott Stangland, Peter Dinklage, and Christopher Gurr in Cyrano Monique Carboni
Peter Dinklage, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Blake Jenner in <i>Cyrano</i>
Peter Dinklage, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Blake Jenner in Cyrano Monique Carboni
Peter Dinklage and Blake Jenner in <i>Cyrano</i>
Peter Dinklage and Blake Jenner in Cyrano Monique Carboni
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!