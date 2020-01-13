Cynthia Nixon to Direct Jane Chambers’ Landmark Lesbian Play Last Summer at Bluefish Cove on Broadway

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, and Lily Tomlin are among the producing team for the Broadway-bound revival.

Tony-winning actor and director Cynthia Nixon is set to direct a 40th anniversary revival of Jane Chambers' landmark lesbian play, Last Summer at Bluefish Cove, on Broadway. Dates, casting, and a theatre are yet to be announced for the Broadway-bound project.

The producing team includes Harriet Newman Leve, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Wagner.

First seen Off-Broadway in 1980, Last Summer at Bluefish Cove follows a close-knit group of friends who take refuge each summer to live and love freely. When a straight woman named Eva wanders unknowingly into their midst, she sends The Cove into a tailspin.