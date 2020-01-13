Cynthia Nixon to Direct Jane Chambers’ Landmark Lesbian Play Last Summer at Bluefish Cove on Broadway

Tony-winning actor and director Cynthia Nixon is set to direct a 40th anniversary revival of Jane Chambers' landmark lesbian play, Last Summer at Bluefish Cove, on Broadway. Dates, casting, and a theatre are yet to be announced for the Broadway-bound project.
The producing team includes Harriet Newman Leve, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Wagner.
First seen Off-Broadway in 1980, Last Summer at Bluefish Cove follows a close-knit group of friends who take refuge each summer to live and love freely. When a straight woman named Eva wanders unknowingly into their midst, she sends The Cove into a tailspin.