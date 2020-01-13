Cynthia Nixon to Direct Jane Chambers’ Landmark Lesbian Play Last Summer at Bluefish Cove on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Cynthia Nixon to Direct Jane Chambers’ Landmark Lesbian Play Last Summer at Bluefish Cove on Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Jan 13, 2020
 
Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, and Lily Tomlin are among the producing team for the Broadway-bound revival.
Tonys_Meet_the_Nominees_2017_11_HR.jpg
Cynthia Nixon Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony-winning actor and director Cynthia Nixon is set to direct a 40th anniversary revival of Jane Chambers' landmark lesbian play, Last Summer at Bluefish Cove, on Broadway. Dates, casting, and a theatre are yet to be announced for the Broadway-bound project.

The producing team includes Harriet Newman Leve, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Wagner.

First seen Off-Broadway in 1980, Last Summer at Bluefish Cove follows a close-knit group of friends who take refuge each summer to live and love freely. When a straight woman named Eva wanders unknowingly into their midst, she sends The Cove into a tailspin.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!