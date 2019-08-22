Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, More Celebrate Oklahoma! Cast Recording Release August 22

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, More Celebrate Oklahoma! Cast Recording Release August 22
By Andrew Gans
Aug 22, 2019
Buy Tickets to Oklahoma!
 
The Barnes & Noble event features performances and a CD signing.
Oklahoma_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Rebecca Naomi Jones and Damon Daunno Little Fang Photo

The Tony-winning revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! celebrates the physical CD release of its original cast recording with an in-store performance and signing at Barnes & Noble (150 East 86th Street) August 22.

The 3:30 PM event is scheduled to feature performances by Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, James Davis, Tony winner Ali Stroker, and other Oklahoma! cast members. Following the performances, the company will be on hand to sign the new Decca Broadway recording.

This is a wrist-banded event, and priority seating with CD purchase from the location will be offered. Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis (with purchase or proof-of-purchase) beginning at 9 AM the day of the event.

The Oklahoma! cast recording, featuring Daniel Kluger's new orchestrations, is available here.

The Daniel Fish-directed musical officially opened April 7 at the Circle in the Square Theatre. The production earned Tony Awards for Stroker's performance as Ado Annie and Best Revival of a Musical.

See What Else Is Coming to Broadway in the Near Future

(Updated August 22, 2019)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!