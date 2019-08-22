Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, More Celebrate Oklahoma! Cast Recording Release August 22

The Barnes & Noble event features performances and a CD signing.

The Tony-winning revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! celebrates the physical CD release of its original cast recording with an in-store performance and signing at Barnes & Noble (150 East 86th Street) August 22.

The 3:30 PM event is scheduled to feature performances by Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, James Davis, Tony winner Ali Stroker, and other Oklahoma! cast members. Following the performances, the company will be on hand to sign the new Decca Broadway recording.

This is a wrist-banded event, and priority seating with CD purchase from the location will be offered. Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis (with purchase or proof-of-purchase) beginning at 9 AM the day of the event.

The Oklahoma! cast recording, featuring Daniel Kluger's new orchestrations, is available here.

The Daniel Fish-directed musical officially opened April 7 at the Circle in the Square Theatre. The production earned Tony Awards for Stroker's performance as Ado Annie and Best Revival of a Musical.

See What Else Is Coming to Broadway in the Near Future

(Updated August 22, 2019)