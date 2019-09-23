Danny Bolero, Ashley Marie Ortiz, and Monica Steuer Will Star in Fur Off-Broadway

Boundless Theatre Company will present the New York premiere of Migdalia Cruz's play.

Boundless Theatre Company, a collective led by designers, will present the New York premiere of Migdalia Cruz's Fur in November.

Directed by Elena Araoz as part of the Next Door at NYTW Series, performances will begin November 2 prior to an official opening November 8. The limited engagement will continue through November 24 at the Fourth Street Theatre.

The cast features Danny Bolero (In the Heights), Ashley Marie Ortiz (BAM’s Nervous System, Cheer Up Charlie), and Monica Steuer (Sweat, Law & Order: SVU).

The play, which is set in the midst of a post-apocalyptic sandstorm, concerns Citrona, a young woman whose body is covered in fur who is purchased, caged, and fetishized by a pet shop owner named Michael. When he hires Nena to hunt for Citrona’s food, an absurd and captivating love triangle ensnares all three characters.

The production will also have costume design by Sarita Fellows, scenic design by Regina García, lighting design by María-Cristina Fusté, sound design and original music by Nathan Leigh, properties design and special effects by Gregorio Barreto, and violence/intimacy choreography by UnkleDaves Fight House. Miguel Rosa-López is the stage manager, and Amy Palen is the associate producer.

Tickets are $25 and are availble at NYTW.org.