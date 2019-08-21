Dan’yelle Williamson, Alex Hairston, and Olivia Elease Hardy Will Star in Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

The national tour will launch in Rochester, New York.

Casting has been revealed for the upcoming national tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, which will launch September 29–October 5 with technical rehearsals and kickoff performances in Rochester, New York, at the RBTL Auditorium.

The cast will be headed by Dan’yelle Williamson (Memphis, Rocky) as Diva Donna, Alex Hairston (Beautiful—The Carole King Musical) as Disco Donna, and newcomer Olivia Elease Hardy as Duckling Donna. The three share the role of the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter at distinct points in her life and career.

The three will be joined by Steven Grant Douglas as Bruce Sudano, John Gardiner as Neil Bogart, and Erick Pinnick as Andrew Gaines. The ensemble features Jennifer Byrne, Jay Garcia, Tamrin Goldberg, Cameron Anika Hill, Brooke Lacy, Trish Lindström, Mara Lucas, Jo’Nathan Michael, DeQuina Moore, Kyli Rae, Crystal Sha’nae, De’Ja Simone, Sir Brock Warren, Candace J. Washington, Brittany Nicole Williams, and Jennifer Wolfe.

The tour will subsequently play Cleveland, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Tempe, St. Louis, Denver, Chicago, Durham, Schenectady, Dayton, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Miami, Greenville, Nashville, Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Washington, and Boston, with additional engagements to be announced.

Summer features a book by Tony nominee Colman Domingo, Robert Cary, and Tony winner Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara, and others. The musical is directed by McAnuff and choreographed by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo, with music supervision by Ron Melrose, scenic design by Tony nominee Robert Brill, costumes by Tony winner Paul Tazewell, lighting by Tony winner Howell Binkley, sound by Tony nominee Gareth Owen, and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis.

The tour is produced by the Dodgers and Tommy Mottola.

Click Here to See a Full List of Announced and Upcoming National Tours

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, which opened April 23, 2018, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, ended its Broadway run December 30, after 27 previews and 289 performances. The Broadway company starred Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple), Ariana DeBose (Hamilton), and newcomer Storm Lever. LaChanze and DeBose were Tony-nominated for their performances.

Summer includes more than 20 of Summer's well-known hits, including “Love to Love You, Baby,” “Hot Stuff,” and “MacArthur Park.” The production arrived on Broadway after a developmental world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in late 2017.

For additional information visit TheDonnaSummerMusical.com.

