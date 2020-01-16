Darling Grenadine Begins at Roundabout Underground

Off-Broadway News   Darling Grenadine Begins at Roundabout Underground
By Olivia Clement
Jan 16, 2020
The Daniel Zaitchik musical, a bittersweet Manhattan-set love story, begins January 16.
Darling Grenadine_Roundabout Theatre Company_Press Day_2019_HR
Cast and creative team of Darling Grenadine Marc J. Franklin

Performances begin January 16 at Roundabout Theatre Company's Underground Theatre for the Off-Broadway premiere of Darling Grenadine. The new musical by Daniel Zaitchik is a bittersweet Manhattan story about charismatic songwriter Harry and clever chorus girl Louise, Harry's brother Paul, and his beloved dog.

Directed and choreographed by Michael Berresse, Darling Grenadine stars Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit) and Emily Walton (Come From Away) as Harry and Louise, respectively.

Rounding out the cast are Jay Armstrong Johnson as Paul, Matt Dallal as Man, Aury Krebs as Woman, and Mike Nappi as The Street Musician.

Darling Grenadine was seen at Goodspeed Musicals in 2017 (featuring Walton as Louise) and the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire earlier in 2019.

The New York premiere will officially open February 10, for a run scheduled through march 15 in the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

The creative team for Darling Grenadine at Roundabout includes set designer Tim Mackabee, costume designer Emily Rebholz, lighting designer Lap Chi Chu, sound designer Brian Ronan, projection designer Edward T Morris, music director David Gardos, orchestrator Matthew Moisey, and animal trainer William Berloni.

The Cast and Creative Team of Off-Broadway’s Darling Grenadine Meets the Press

Darling Grenadine_Roundabout Theatre Company_Press Day_2019_HR
Michael Berresse and Daniel Zaitchik Marc J. Franklin
Darling Grenadine_Roundabout Theatre Company_Press Day_2019_HR
Cast of Darling Grenadine Marc J. Franklin
Darling Grenadine_Roundabout Theatre Company_Press Day_2019_HR
Cast and creative team of Darling Grenadine Marc J. Franklin
