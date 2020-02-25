Darling Grenadine Extends Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Darling Grenadine Extends Off-Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Feb 25, 2020
Buy Tickets to Darling Grenadine
 
Daniel Zaitchik's Manhattan-set musical will play an additional week at Roundabout Underground.
Darling Grenadine_Roundabout Theatre Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Emily Walton and Adam Kantor Joan Marcus

Roundabout Theatre Company extends its Off-Broadway engagement of the new musical Darling Grenadine, currently playing in its Underground theatre. Written by Daniel Zaitchik, the bittersweet Manhattan story follows charismatic songwriter Harry and his relationships with performer Louise, his brother Paul, and his beloved dog.

The Off-Broadway premiere of Darling Grenadine began January 16 in the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, where it will now continue through March 22 (originally scheduled to run through March 15).

Darling Grenadine_Roundabout Theatre Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Matt Dallal, Adam Kantor, and Aury Krebs Joan Marcus

Directed and choreographed by Michael Berresse, the show stars Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit) and Emily Walton (Come From Away) as Harry and Louise, respectively, along with Jay Armstrong Johnson as Paul, Matt Dallal as Man, Aury Krebs as Woman, and Mike Nappi as The Street Musician.

In addition to the extension, Roundabout has also announced that a special benefit performance of Darling Grenadine will take place March 22. Proceeds from the evening will directly fund Roundabout Underground.

READ: Why Roundabout Theatre Company Develops New Playwrights—Not Just New Plays

Darling Grenadine was seen at Goodspeed Musicals in 2017 (featuring Walton as Louise) and the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire earlier in 2019.

The creative team includes set designer Tim Mackabee, costume designer Emily Rebholz, lighting designer Lap Chi Chu, sound designer Brian Ronan, projection designer Edward T Morris, music director David Gardos, orchestrator Matthew Moisey, and animal trainer William Berloni.

Production Photos: Darling Grenadine Off-Broadway

Production Photos: Darling Grenadine Off-Broadway

4 PHOTOS
Darling Grenadine_Roundabout Theatre Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Adam Kantor Joan Marcus
Darling Grenadine_Roundabout Theatre Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Matt Dallal, Adam Kantor, and Aury Krebs Joan Marcus
Darling Grenadine_Roundabout Theatre Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Emily Walton and Adam Kantor Joan Marcus
Darling Grenadine_Roundabout Theatre Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!