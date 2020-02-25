Darling Grenadine Extends Off-Broadway

Daniel Zaitchik's Manhattan-set musical will play an additional week at Roundabout Underground.

Roundabout Theatre Company extends its Off-Broadway engagement of the new musical Darling Grenadine, currently playing in its Underground theatre. Written by Daniel Zaitchik, the bittersweet Manhattan story follows charismatic songwriter Harry and his relationships with performer Louise, his brother Paul, and his beloved dog.

The Off-Broadway premiere of Darling Grenadine began January 16 in the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, where it will now continue through March 22 (originally scheduled to run through March 15).

Directed and choreographed by Michael Berresse, the show stars Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit) and Emily Walton (Come From Away) as Harry and Louise, respectively, along with Jay Armstrong Johnson as Paul, Matt Dallal as Man, Aury Krebs as Woman, and Mike Nappi as The Street Musician.

In addition to the extension, Roundabout has also announced that a special benefit performance of Darling Grenadine will take place March 22. Proceeds from the evening will directly fund Roundabout Underground.

Darling Grenadine was seen at Goodspeed Musicals in 2017 (featuring Walton as Louise) and the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire earlier in 2019.

The creative team includes set designer Tim Mackabee, costume designer Emily Rebholz, lighting designer Lap Chi Chu, sound designer Brian Ronan, projection designer Edward T Morris, music director David Gardos, orchestrator Matthew Moisey, and animal trainer William Berloni.

