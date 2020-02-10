Darling Grenadine Opens at Roundabout Underground

Daniel Zaitchik's Manhattan-set musical love story premieres in NYC following productions at Goodspeed and the Marriott Theatre.

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the official opening of the new musical Darling Grenadine as part of its Underground programming February 10. Written by Daniel Zaitchik, the bittersweet Manhattan story follows charismatic songwriter Harry and his relationships with clever chorus girl Louise, his brother Paul, and his beloved dog.

The Off-Broadway premiere of Darling Grenadine began January 16 in the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, where it is scheduled to run through March 15.

Directed and choreographed by Michael Berresse, the show stars Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit) and Emily Walton (Come From Away) as Harry and Louise, respectively, along with Jay Armstrong Johnson as Paul, Matt Dallal as Man, Aury Krebs as Woman, and Mike Nappi as The Street Musician.

Darling Grenadine was seen at Goodspeed Musicals in 2017 (featuring Walton as Louise) and the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire earlier in 2019.

The creative team for Darling Grenadine at Roundabout includes set designer Tim Mackabee, costume designer Emily Rebholz, lighting designer Lap Chi Chu, sound designer Brian Ronan, projection designer Edward T Morris, music director David Gardos, orchestrator Matthew Moisey, and animal trainer William Berloni.

