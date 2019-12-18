Das Barbecü Will Play Site-Specific Run at Hill Country Barbecue Market in N.Y.C.

Performances will begin January 26, 2020.

On Site Opera will present a site-specific production of the musical Das Barbecü beginning January 26, 2020, at Hill Country Barbecue Market in Manhattan.

The musical, a reimagining of Wagner’s Ring Cycle that takes place in Texas, will continue through February 11. Casting will be announced shortly.

Eric Einhorn and Katherine M. Carter will direct the limited run with costume design by Whitney Locher and lighting design by Shawn K. Kaufman. Emily Senturia is the conductor.

With book and lyrics by Jim Luigs and music by Scott Warrender, Das Barbecü is a musical farce about mismatched lovers, who meet on the day of their double shotgun wedding. Five actors play more than 30 characters. It will be the first full production to be performed in the lower-level music space of Hill Country Barbecue.

“The musical is really wonderful about preserving the importance of family relationships from the original Ring story,” explains Einhorn, general and artistic director of On Site Opera. “That is something that this production will dive deeper into. Some of the characters are larger than life, either in the God-like or Texas sort of way, but the production will focus on the humanity of every character and explore the tricky dynamics we all experience in life and love.”

Dinner seating, which includes a family-style BBQ dinner, is $95, and bar seating without dinner is $60. Click here for more information.



