Date Set for 2020 Chita Rivera Awards

The awards honor dance and choreographic excellence of the past, present, and future.

The fourth annual Chita Rivera Awards, honoring dance and choreographic excellence, will be held May 17, 2020, at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. Nominations will be revealed April 24.

Named for Tony-winning icon Chita Rivera, the awards celebrate dance of the past, present, and future. Nominators will consider outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensembles in shows on Broadway and Off-Broadway as well as outstanding choreography in film that opened in the 2019–2020 season.

The awards for Lifetime Achievement, Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theatre, and Outstanding Contribution to the Arts and Humanities will be announced in the coming weeks.

Through education and scholarships, the awards are committed to nurturing future generations, as well as preserving notable dance history. The NYC Dance Alliance Foundation College Scholarship Program will be the beneficiary of the upcoming event.

Joe Lanteri, founder and executive director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc., produces in conjunction with Patricia Watt. Ticket information will be announced shortly.

