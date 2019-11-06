Date Set for 2020 Chita Rivera Awards

By Andrew Gans
Nov 06, 2019
 
The awards honor dance and choreographic excellence of the past, present, and future.
Chita Rivera and the Radio City Rockettes Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The fourth annual Chita Rivera Awards, honoring dance and choreographic excellence, will be held May 17, 2020, at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. Nominations will be revealed April 24.

Named for Tony-winning icon Chita Rivera, the awards celebrate dance of the past, present, and future. Nominators will consider outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensembles in shows on Broadway and Off-Broadway as well as outstanding choreography in film that opened in the 2019–2020 season.

Ann Reinking, Graciela Daniele, Joe Lanteri, and Chita Rivera Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The awards for Lifetime Achievement, Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theatre, and Outstanding Contribution to the Arts and Humanities will be announced in the coming weeks.

Through education and scholarships, the awards are committed to nurturing future generations, as well as preserving notable dance history. The NYC Dance Alliance Foundation College Scholarship Program will be the beneficiary of the upcoming event.

Joe Lanteri, founder and executive director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc., produces in conjunction with Patricia Watt. Ticket information will be announced shortly.

49 PHOTOS
Brennan Caldwell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lee Roy Reams Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Emma Degerstedt Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Wesley Taylor Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Shea Sullivan Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Heath Saunders and Andrew Kober Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Mia Dilena Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Whitney G-Bowley and Lorin Latarro Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jamie de Roy Joseph Marzullo/WENN
