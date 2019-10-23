Date Set for 2020 Jimmy Awards

The 12th annual ceremony will honor the best in high school musical theatre nationwide.

The 12th annual Jimmy Awards will be held at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre June 29 at 7:30 PM. The ceremony honors the best in high school musical theatre performers from across the country, ultimately bestowing the title of Best Performance by an Actor and Actress to two students. This year's ceremony will feature a record-breaking 92 nominees, made up of two winners from each of 46 regional awards programs from the National High School Musical Theatre Awards system.

Presented by the Broadway League Foundation and named in honor of the late producer and theatre owner James M. Nederlander, the Jimmy Awards sees nominees partaking in a week of events, workshops, and master classes with industry professionals. The week culminates in the ceremony itself, a performance held on a Broadway stage at which the nominees compete for the top titles.

Past winners include Andrew Barth Feldman and Renée Rapp, both of whom quickly moved on to Broadway careers. Feldman currently stars in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen, while Rapp is queen bee Regina George in Mean Girls.

“Once again, we’re inviting some of the most talented teens in the country to New York and giving them the opportunity to realize their Broadway dreams and earn significant scholarships," says Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin. "With over 100,000 students participating in 46 regions nationally, there are more young people than ever creating musical theatre and falling in love with Broadway. Over the past few years an increasing number of Jimmy Awards alumni have gone on to star in hit Broadway shows and Touring productions, proving that this program really is one of the most exciting and inspiring for performers and fans alike.”

Open to the public, tickets to the event will go on sale at a date to be announced. The ceremony will also be live streamed online.

