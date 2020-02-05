Date Set for Disney’s 2020 Women’s Day on Broadway

The third annual event, presented by Disney on Broadway, will focus on the decade ahead and how women will shape it.

In celebration of the upcoming International Women’s Day, Disney on Broadway will present the third annual Women’s Day on Broadway March 10 at the New Amsterdam Theatre. This year's event is subtitled "The Decade Ahead and How Women Will Shape It."

Following its launch in 2018, the free event aims to engage attendees of all gender identities in a day of open dialogue about gender equality in the theatre industry and beyond, inspiring each to drive change and make an impact.

In an effort to remain inclusive and intersectional, Women’s Day on Broadway invites professionals of all gender identities and expressions working in entertainment and those interested in the topic to attend. Participants will be announced shortly.

To reserve a free general admission seat, visit WomenofBroadway.com.

The New Amsterdam Theatre is currently home to the Disney musical Aladdin.

