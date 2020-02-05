Date Set for Disney’s 2020 Women’s Day on Broadway

By Andrew Gans
Feb 05, 2020
 
The third annual event, presented by Disney on Broadway, will focus on the decade ahead and how women will shape it.
Women&#39;s Day on Broadway 2018
Women's Day on Broadway 2018 Courtesy of Disney on Broadway

In celebration of the upcoming International Women’s Day, Disney on Broadway will present the third annual Women’s Day on Broadway March 10 at the New Amsterdam Theatre. This year's event is subtitled "The Decade Ahead and How Women Will Shape It."

Following its launch in 2018, the free event aims to engage attendees of all gender identities in a day of open dialogue about gender equality in the theatre industry and beyond, inspiring each to drive change and make an impact.

In an effort to remain inclusive and intersectional, Women’s Day on Broadway invites professionals of all gender identities and expressions working in entertainment and those interested in the topic to attend. Participants will be announced shortly.

To reserve a free general admission seat, visit WomenofBroadway.com.

The New Amsterdam Theatre is currently home to the Disney musical Aladdin.

Photos: Go Inside the 2019 Women's Day on Broadway

Photos: Go Inside the 2019 Women’s Day on Broadway

10 PHOTOS
Women's_Day_On_Broadway_March_2019_HR
Women's Day on Broadway Sydney Goodwin
Women's_Day_On_Broadway_March_2019_HR
Julia Jordan Sydney Goodwin
Women's_Day_On_Broadway_March_2019_HR
Syndee Winters and Ryann Redmond Jenny Anderson
Women's_Day_On_Broadway_March_2019_HR
Heidi Schreck and Rosdely Ciprian Sydney Goodwin
Women's_Day_On_Broadway_March_2019_HR
Christine Jones, Young Jean Lee, Maria Manuela Goyanes, Dominique Morisseau, and Leigh Silverman Jenny Anderson
Women's_Day_On_Broadway_March_2019_HR
Anaïs Mitchell, Jessie Nelson, Susan Haskins, Theresa Rebeck, and Paula Wagner Sydney Goodwin
Women's_Day_On_Broadway_March_2019_HR
Graciela Daniele Jenny Anderson
Women's_Day_On_Broadway_March_2019_HR
Kristin Caskey, Lear deBessonet, Michelle Charlesworth, Desi Moynihan, and Tara Rubin Sydney Goodwin
Women's_Day_On_Broadway_March_2019_HR
Leslie Barrett, Michele Steckler, Adrienne Campbell–Holt, and Mandy Gonzalez Sydney Goodwin
Women's_Day_On_Broadway_March_2019_HR
Audience of Women’s Day on Broadway Jenny Anderson
