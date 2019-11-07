Date, Venue, and Judges Set for 2020 Obie Awards

By Andrew Gans
Nov 07, 2019
 
The annual awards honor Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway productions.
Creative Team from Oklahoma! Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The American Theatre Wing and The Village Voice’s 65th Annual Obie Awards will be held May 18, 2020, at New York’s Terminal 5.

Honoring Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway productions that opened between May 1, 2019, and April 30, 2020, the awards will be co-chaired by Obie-winning scenic designer Rachel Hauck and choreographer Sam Pinkleton.

The judges panel, co-chaired by Hauck and Pinkleton, includes Lighting & Sound America Editor-in-Chief David Barbour, Obie-winning lighting designer Mark Barton, choreographer Camille A. Brown, Obie-winning actor-playwright David Greenspan, actor Jenny Ikeda, Producing Artistic Leader of the Obie-winning The Movement Theatre Company David Mendizábal, American Theatre Magazine Senior Editor Diep Tran, and playwright Anne Washburn.

“Every year, we see the impact that Off- and Off-Off-Broadway has in shaping empathy through the impressive work on stage,” said American Theatre Wing President and CEO Heather Hitchens in a statement. “In the last five years, we’ve been privileged to receive unequalled guidance from Michael Feingold, and as we look towards the future of the Obies, we are fortunate to have two incredible thought leaders and artists in Rachel and Sam. We look forward to seeing their wisdom and insight enhance the Obies this year.

Long-time Village Voice critic Michael Feingold will continue to serve as an advisor in the role of Chairman Emeritus.

Productions that wish to invite consideration from the judges should visit ObieAwards.com.

