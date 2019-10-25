Dates Set for 2019 Edition of Red Bucket Follies

Dates Set for 2019 Edition of Red Bucket Follies
By Dan Meyer
Oct 25, 2019
 
The annual variety concert supports Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Red_Buckets_2018_Wicked-Spring2018-photo-by-Allison-Stock_HR.jpg
Wicked Spring 2018 fundraising Allison Stock

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ fall fundraiser has begun its six-week drive, leading up to the annual Red Bucket Follies presentation, with performances taking place at 4:30 PM on December 9 and 2 PM on December 10.

Throughout the fundraising period, cast members will collect money after show performances in the signature red buckets at Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring productions across the country. Productions will also offer signed posters, autographed Playbills and other items and experiences in exchange for a donation to Broadway Cares. The donations support vulnerable populations in need of medication, meals, financial assistance, and more.

The Broadway shows now participating are Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, The Book of Mormon, Derren Brown: Secret, The Great Society, Hadestown, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Linda Vista, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Tootsie, Wicked and Off-Broadway’s The Play That Goes Wrong and Scotland, PA.

Joining this weekend and throughout next week are Aladdin, Betrayal, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Mean Girls, The Phantom of the Opera, Waitress and Off-Broadway’s Fiddler on the Roof – in Yiddish, Jersey Boys, A Musical About Star Wars, Naked Boys Singing and Rock of Ages.

Red Bucket Follies will feature Broadway casts offering a variety of performances, from skits and parodies to poignant dance pieces. Prizes are awarded to the companies that raise the most money during the drive.

WATCH: Highlights From Red Bucket Follies 2018

For more information about Red Bucket Follies, visit BroadwayCares.org.

Photos: An Exclusive Look Backstage at The Red Bucket Follies

Photos: An Exclusive Look Backstage at The Red Bucket Follies

16 PHOTOS
Red_Bucket_Follies_Backstage_2018_HR
Seth Rudetsky Michael Kushner
Red_Bucket_Follies_Backstage_2018_HR
Avenue Q Michael Kushner
Red_Bucket_Follies_Backstage_2018_HR
Seth Rudetsky Michael Kushner
Red_Bucket_Follies_Backstage_2018_HR
Cherry Jones Michael Kushner
Red_Bucket_Follies_Backstage_2018_HR
Bruce Sabath Michael Kushner
Red_Bucket_Follies_Backstage_2018_HR
Christoper Sieber and Cherry Jones Michael Kushner
Red_Bucket_Follies_Backstage_2018_HR
Christine Pedi Michael Kushner
Red_Bucket_Follies_Backstage_2018_HR
The cast of Kinky Boots Michael Kushner
Red_Bucket_Follies_Backstage_2018_HR
Joel Grey Michael Kushner
Red_Bucket_Follies_Backstage_2018_HR
Kate Rockwell and Ashley Park Michael Kushner
