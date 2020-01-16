Dates Set for 2020 Lucille Lortel Awards; Tim Sanford to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

By Olivia Clement
Jan 16, 2020
 
The Playwrights Horizons outgoing artistic director will be among the evening's special honorees, along with Anna Deavere Smith.
Tim Sanford
Tim Sanford Zak DeZon

The 35th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards, celebrating outstanding achievements Off-Broadway, will be held May 3 at NYU Skirball Center. Among the evening's honorees will be Tim Sanford, who recently announced he will be stepping down as artistic director of Playwrights Horizons after a 24-year tenure at the helm.

Also announced: Playwright, performer, educator, and author Anna Deavere Smith (Notes From the Field, Fires in the Mirror) will be inducted into the Playwrights’ Sidewalk.

The Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation. Additional support is provided by TDF. Nominees from the 2019–2020 season will be revealed April 2.

As previously announced, Adam Greenfield, currently the associate artistic director of Playwrights, will succeed Sanford.

