Dates Set for Harry Connick Jr.’s Return to Broadway in A Celebration of Cole Porter

By Andrew Gans
Oct 02, 2019
Performances will begin in December at the Nederlander Theatre.
Harry Connick, Jr.

Tony nominee Harry Connick, Jr., seen on Broadway in the revivals of The Pajama Game and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, will return to the Great White Way in December in the previously announced Harry Connick, Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter.

Performances will begin on the newly announced December 7 prior to an official opening December 12 at the Nederlander Theatre. Tickets will go on sale October 4 at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.com.

The production is conceived and directed by Connick, Jr. with sets by Tony winner Beowulf Boritt and Alexis Distler, projection design by Boritt and Caite Hevner, and lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington.

“I am beyond excited to be returning to the stage to share my interpretation of the work of a true American genius,” said Grammy winner Connick in a statement. The artist, who also wrote the score for Broadway’s Thou Shalt Not and recently appeared in the world premiere of the musical The Sting, will release his first album for Verve Records, True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, October 25. The album can be pre-ordered by clicking here.

Producers are Connick Performances, James L. Nederlander, and Grove Entertainment.

