Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal Drop Seven Nights in Chicago Album August 9

The recording also features Broadway performers.

Hamilton alum Daveed Diggs and frequent collaborator Rafael Casal celebrate the digital release of their new album Seven Nights in Chicago August 9.

As the title suggests, the recording was made when the two found themselves together for a week in Chicago after not having seen each other since the release of their indie film Blindspotting, which they co-wrote and co-starred in. Together, they wrote the seven tracks on the recording, which also features Matthew Santos, Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Hamilton), Eryn Allen Kane, and more.

Diggs and Casal recently wrapped their fifth BARS Workshop at the Public Theater, dedicated to artists investigating and developing their craft at the intersection of contemporary verse and theatre. Accepted participants use the workshop to write, develop, and explore work that utilizes verse including music, poetry, rap, and heightened language.

Diggs is a Tony Award winner for his dual performance as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in Broadway’s Hamilton. He is an original member of Freestyle Love Supreme, a hip-hop improv group, which makes its Broadway debut this fall. Diggs is set to be a special “and spontaneous” guest performer. Directed by Thomas Kail (Hamilton), the show features a regular cast that includes Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Andrew Bancroft, Chris Sullivan, and Arthur Lewis, and other spontaneous guests and FLS members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, and Bill Sherman.

Listen to the recording on Spotify.

