David Alan Grier Talks A Soldier's Play, In Living Color, and More on Today

The Tony- and Grammy-nominated actor, singer, comedian, and producer opens up about his latest role on Broadway.

Tony- and Grammy-nominated actor, singer, comedian, and producer David Alan Grier stopped by NBC's Today show January 3 to chat about his latest role, Sergeant Vernon C. Waters in the Broadway premiere of A Soldier's Play.

Now in performances at the American Airlines Theatre, Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize–winning mystery—which tackles issues of racism and crime in the military—is directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon.

During his interview, Grier opened up about the demands of the role on Broadway, as well as memories from his time in In Living Color, the 1990s sketch comedy series still popular today. Watch the full interview in the video above.

Presented on Broadway for the first time by Roundabout Theatre Company, A Soldier's Play began previews December 27, 2019, and will officially open January 21.

Blair Underwood stars as Captain Richard Davenport, with a company that also includes Jerry O’Connell as Captain Charles Taylor, Billy Eugene Jones as Private James Wilkie, Jared Grimes as Private Tony Smalls, and Lee Aaron Rosen as Captain Wilcox.

Making their Broadway debuts are former NFL All-Pro defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha as Private First Class Melvin Peterson, Rob Demery as Corporal Bernard Cobb, Nate Mann as Lieutenant Byrd, Warner Miller as Corporal Ellis, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Private C. J. Memphis, and McKinley Belcher III as Private Louis Henson.

