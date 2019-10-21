David Burnham to Perform A Broadway Holiday! at Catalina Bar & Grill

The star of Wicked and The Light in the Piazza will debut his new holiday show in Hollywood December 11.

David Burnham, known for his performances in Wicked and The Light in the Piazza, will debut his all-new holiday show at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood December 11 at 8:30 PM. A Broadway Holiday! will feature seasonal classics, ranging from “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” to “Oh Holy Night.”

Burnham made his Broadway debut in The Light in the Piazza, and starred as Fabrizio in the first national tour, earning a Helen Hayes Award for his performance. He created the role of Fiyero in the workshops of Wicked, and reprised his work in the Broadway production in 2008.

For tickets, visit TicketWeb.com.

