David Byrne: American Utopia Begins Pre-Broadway Run in Boston September 11

The theatrical concert reunites the Oscar and Grammy-winning musician with Here Lies Love director Alex Timbers and choreographer Annie-B Parson.

American Utopia, the Broadway-bound theatrical concert event from former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, begins a pre-Broadway engagement at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre September 11–28.

Broadway previews will begin October 4 ahead of an October 20 opening night at the Hudson Theatre. The engagement is currently booking through January 19, 2020.

David Byrne: American Utopia reunites the Academy, Grammy, and Golden Globe Award-winning musician with director Alex Timbers and choreographer Annie-B Parson, his collaborators on the acclaimed Imelda Marcos musical Here Lies Love. Timbers serves as production consultant.

The show features songs from Byrne's 2018 album of the same name, along with hits from his time as Talking Heads frontman and throughout his solo career. Joining him onstage are an eclectic group of international musicians: Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stephané San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III.

American Utopia has lighting design by Rob Sinclair and sound design by Pete Keppler. Karl Mansfield is music director.

For tickets and more information, visit AmericanUtopiaBroadway.com.

