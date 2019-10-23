David Byrne Performs ‘One Fine Day’ With Brooklyn Youth Chorus

Video   David Byrne Performs ‘One Fine Day’ With Brooklyn Youth Chorus
By Dan Meyer
Oct 23, 2019
The American Utopia star brought his show to Brooklyn Academy of Music October 22.

David Byrne sang “One Fine Day” with the Brooklyn Youth Chorus and percussionist Mauro Refosco in a performance above on Jimmy Kimmy Live at the Brooklyn Academy of Music October 22.

The former Talking Heads frontman is currently on Broadway with David Byrne’s American Utopia at Hudson Theatre.

American Utopia features songs from Byrne's 2018 album of the same name, along with hits from earlier career. Joining him onstage are a group of musicians from around the world: Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III. Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are part of the band and serve as musical directors.

The creative team includes production consultant Alex Timbers, choreographer Annie B-Parson, lighting designer Rob Sinclair, and sound designer Pete Keppler.

Production Photos: David Byrne's American Utopia on Broadway

Production Photos: David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway

