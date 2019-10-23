David Byrne Performs ‘One Fine Day’ With Brooklyn Youth Chorus

American Utopia features songs from Byrne's 2018 album of the same name, along with hits from earlier career. Joining him onstage are a group of musicians from around the world: Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III. Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are part of the band and serve as musical directors.
The creative team includes production consultant Alex Timbers, choreographer Annie B-Parson, lighting designer Rob Sinclair, and sound designer Pete Keppler.
Production Photos: David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway