David Byrne’s American Utopia Meets the Press Ahead of Broadway Bow

The theatrical concert experience from the Scottish-American musician will embark on a Boston engagement September 11–28 before heading to Broadway October 4.

David Byrne will hit the Broadway stage in the New York bow of his acclaimed American Utopia tour. The theatrical concert experience will play a pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre September 11–28 before beginning at the Hudson Theatre (currently home to Sea Wall/A Life) October 4. Opening night is set for October 20.

The Scottish-American musician teams up with Tony-nominated director Alex Timbers, who serves as production consultant, along with choreographer Annie-B Parson. The three reunite after collaborating on the Off-Broadway Imelda Marcos musical Here Lies Love. (Timbers also directed Byrne's Joan of Arc: Into the Fire.)

The show features songs from Byrne's 2018 album of the same name, along with hits from his time as Talking Heads frontman and throughout his solo career. Joining him onstage will be an eclectic group of international musicians: Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stephane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III.

The limited engagement, music directed by Karl Mansfield, is scheduled to run through January 19, 2020. Among the producers are Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Patrick Catullo, and Byrne's Todomundo label, along with Hal Luftig, Jonathan Reinis, Shira Friedman, Annapurna Theatre, Elizabeth Armstrong, Steve Traxler, Thomas Laub, Steve Rosenthal, Erica Schwartz, Matt Picheny, Len Blavatnik, Nonesuch Records, Warner Chappell Music, and Hudson Theatre operator Ambassador Theatre Group. Allan Williams serves as executive producer.