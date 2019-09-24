David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori’s Soft Power Begins Off-Broadway September 24

Off-Broadway News   David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori’s Soft Power Begins Off-Broadway September 24
By Dan Meyer
Sep 24, 2019
 
The musical-within-a-play starts previews at The Public Theater with a cast including Conrad Ricamora and Francis Jue.
Soft_Power_Curran_Production_Photo_2018_01_HR.jpg
Conrad Ricamora and Francis Jue Craig Schwartz Photography

The Off-Broadway premiere of Soft Power, a new musical-within-a-play co-written by Tony winners David Henry Hwang (M. Butterfly) and Jeanine Tesori (Caroline, or Change), begins performances at The Public Theater September 24 ahead of an October 15 opening.

Soft Power rewinds recent political history and plays it back, a century later, through the Chinese lens of a future East-meets-West musical. The recently extended show, scheduled through November 10, is helmed by Tony-nominated director Leigh Silverman (Violet) with choreography by Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton (Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812).

Returning to the stage from the world premiere on the West Coast are Conrad Ricamora (The King and I) as Xue Xing, Jon Hoche as Chief Justice/Hālǐ Aòhālā, Francis Jue (Thoroughly Modern Millie) as DHH, Kendyl Ito (Wild Goose Dreams) as Jing, Austin Ku (Pacific Overtures Off-Broadway) as Bobby Bob/Jū Míng, Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day) as Randy Ray/Yáo Tuō/VEEP, Alyse Alan Louis (Amélie) as Zoe/Hillary, Jaygee Macapugay (School of Rock) as Betsy/Lóng Lín Kūn, and Billy Bustamante (Miss Saigon) as the Xue Xing standby, along with ensemble members Daniel May, Paul HeeSang Miller, Kristen Faith Oei, Geena Quintos, Trevor Salter, and female swing Emily Stillings. Joining the cast are Emily Trumble, Kyra Smith, and John Yi.

The production features orchestrations by Danny Troob, music direction and supervision by Chris Fenwick, dance arrangements by John Clancy, scenic design by Clint Ramos, costumes by Anita Yavich, lighting by Mark Barton, sound design by Kai Harada, sound effects by Bart Fassbender, video design by Bryce Cutler, hair and makeup design by Tom Watson, special effects by Lillis Meeh, music contracting by Antoine Silverman, and additional orchestrations by Larry Hochman and John Clancy.

Check out photos from the Los Angeles production below.

First Look at David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori’s Soft Power

First Look at David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori's Soft Power

The production, directed by Leigh Silverman and choreographed by Sam Pinkleton, began performances in Los Angeles May 3.

14 PHOTOS
Soft_Power_Curran_Production_Photo_2018_04_HR.jpg
Conrad Ricamora and Kendyl Ito Craig Schwartz Photography
Soft_Power_Curran_Production_Photo_2018_01_HR.jpg
Conrad Ricamora and Francis Jue Craig Schwartz Photography
Soft_Power_Curran_Production_Photo_2018_05_HR.jpg
Maria-Christina Oliveras, Geena Quintos, Billy Bustamante, Conrad Ricamora, Jaygee Macapugay, Jon Hoche, and Daniel May Craig Schwartz Photography
Soft_Power_Curran_Production_Photo_2018_02_HR.jpg
Francis Jue Craig Schwartz Photography
Soft_Power_Curran_Production_Photo_2018_07_HR.jpg
Francis Jue, Conrad Ricamora, Austin Ku, Raymond J. Lee, Jaygee Macapugay, Billy Bustamante, Alyse Alan Louis (center), Maria-Christina Oliveras, Geena Quintos, Paul HeeSang Miller, Jon Hoche, Kristen Faith Oei, Daniel May, and Kendyl Ito Craig Schwartz Photography
Soft_Power_Curran_Production_Photo_2018_06_HR.jpg
Conrad Ricamora, Austin Ku, Francis Jue, Geena Quintos, Billy Bustamante, and Raymond J. Lee Craig Schwartz Photography
Soft_Power_Curran_Production_Photo_2018_03_HR.jpg
Conrad Ricamora and Kendyl Ito Craig Schwartz Photography
Soft_Power_Curran_Production_Photo_2018_09_HR.jpg
Kristen Faith Oei, Raymond J. Lee, Austin Ku, Daniel May, Geena Quintos, Jon Hoche, Paul HeeSang Miller, Jaygee Macapugay, Billy Bustamante, Maria-Christina Oliveras, and Kendyl Ito Craig Schwartz Photography
Soft_Power_Curran_Production_Photo_2018_08_HR.jpg
Conrad Ricamora and Alyse Alan Louis Craig Schwartz Photography
Soft_Power_Curran_Production_Photo_2018_10_HR.jpg
Conrad Ricamora Craig Schwartz Photography
