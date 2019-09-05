David Josefsberg to Join Broadway’s Beetlejuice

The Broadway mainstay will step in for fellow Honeymoon in Vegas alum Rob McClure as Adam Maitland.

David Josefsberg, last seen on Broadway in The Prom, will join the company of Beetlejuice beginning September 24. He’ll take on the role of Adam Maitland in the musical adaptation, currently playing the Winter Garden Theatre.

The actor replaces Tony nominee Rob McClure, who will take his final bow as the kind-hearted ghost September 22. McClure will go on to star in the world premiere of the Mrs. Doubtfire musical at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre, having recently headlined a reading of the Broadway aimed show.

Prior to The Prom, Josefsberg appeared on Broadway in Waitress, An Act of God, Honeymoon in Vegas (alongside McClure), Motown, The Wedding Singer, Grease, and Les Misérables.

Beetlejuice, featuring a score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, also stars Alex Brightman as Beetlejuice, Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Kerry Butler as Barbara, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, and Leslie Kritzer as Delia.

Alex Timbers directs the staging, which earned eight Tony Award nods including Best Musical earlier this year.

