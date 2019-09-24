David Kwong Returns to N.Y.C. With Limited Engagement of The Enigmatist November 1

The magician and puzzle master puts on an evening of illusions, cryptology, and guessing game at The High Line Hotel.

David Kwong will return to New York City with his sold-out show The Enigmatist, beginning performances November 1 at The High Line Hotel. The strictly limited engagement will run through January 2020.

The magician and crossword constructor puts on a show that immerses audiences in an evening filled with illusions, cryptology, and puzzles. With only a pencil and paper, guests must decipher four puzzles before being granted access to Riverbank’s library, where the cradle of cryptography stores its secrets.

The Enigmatist is produced by Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers with Dylan Pager and Andy Jones serving as creative producers, and is managed Baseline Theatrical. The creative team includes production designer Brett Banakis, lighting and projection designer Josh Higgason, properties designer Joshua Yocom, associate scenic designer Mary Hamrick Williamson, magic consultant Francis Menotti, puzzle consultant Dave Shukan, consulting director Joan Sergay, production manager Sean Gorski, and production counsel Nevin Law Group.

Following its limited New York City run, The Enigmatist will play the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles from May 5 to June 14, 2020.