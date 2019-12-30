Dear Evan Hansen Tony Winner Rachel Bay Jones Will Play Feinstein’s/54 Below in April

Jack Cummings III will direct the solo show.

Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones, who will be seen opposite Brandon Victor Dixon in the Kennedy Center's upcoming production of Next to Normal, will bring her new solo show, Something Beautiful, to Feinstein's/54 Below in April 2020.

Directed by Jack Cummings III with musical direction by Randy Redd, performances are scheduled for April 24–25 at 7 PM.

In her new show, Jones will share the songs and stories that have shaped her life and career. Attendees can expect to hear tunes by David Yazbek, Lyle Lovett, Paul Simon, and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

For originating the role of Heidi Hansen in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, Jones earned Tony, Emmy, Grammy, and Lucille Lortel Awards as well as a Drama League nomination. Her additional Broadway credits include Pippin, Hair, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.

Click here for ticket information.

