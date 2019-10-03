Debbie Allen to Present 10th Annual Hot Chocolate Nutcracker Starring Raven-Symoné and More

The Emmy Award-winning choreographer will stage the Los Angeles-area holiday spectacular.

Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee Debbie Allen will present Hot Chocolate Nutcracker this holiday season at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center.

The 2019 presentation marks the 10th anniversary of the show, written, directed, and choreographed by Allen and presented by the Debbie Allen Dance Academy in association with the Annenberg Foundation.

The production features choreography by Tony Award winner Savion Glover and is set to star Disney Channel and The View favorite Raven-Symoné.

The adaptation of the holiday tale follows three wise-cracking rats as they whisk the audience through Toyland, Candy Cane Land, the rainforest, Bollywood, Egypt, and the South Pole.

Hot Chocolate Nutcracker will play the California venue December 5–8, with proceeds benefiting arts education for youth in the greater Los Angeles area. The December 7 gala performance will feature special guest appearances by Glover, Phylicia Rashad (Allen's sister), Jenifer Lewis, Nigel Lythgoe, Shemar Moore, and Taylour Paige.

For tickets and more information, visit TheHotChocolateNutcracker.com.

