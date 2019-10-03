Debbie Allen to Present 10th Annual Hot Chocolate Nutcracker Starring Raven-Symoné and More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Los Angeles News   Debbie Allen to Present 10th Annual Hot Chocolate Nutcracker Starring Raven-Symoné and More
By Emily Selleck
Oct 03, 2019
 
The Emmy Award-winning choreographer will stage the Los Angeles-area holiday spectacular.
Debbie Allen
Debbie Allen Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee Debbie Allen will present Hot Chocolate Nutcracker this holiday season at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center.

The 2019 presentation marks the 10th anniversary of the show, written, directed, and choreographed by Allen and presented by the Debbie Allen Dance Academy in association with the Annenberg Foundation.

Raven Symone_Actors_Fund_Proud_of_Us_18_HR.jpg
Raven Symone Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images

The production features choreography by Tony Award winner Savion Glover and is set to star Disney Channel and The View favorite Raven-Symoné.

The adaptation of the holiday tale follows three wise-cracking rats as they whisk the audience through Toyland, Candy Cane Land, the rainforest, Bollywood, Egypt, and the South Pole.

Hot Chocolate Nutcracker will play the California venue December 5–8, with proceeds benefiting arts education for youth in the greater Los Angeles area. The December 7 gala performance will feature special guest appearances by Glover, Phylicia Rashad (Allen's sister), Jenifer Lewis, Nigel Lythgoe, Shemar Moore, and Taylour Paige.

For tickets and more information, visit TheHotChocolateNutcracker.com.

Pics! Raven-Symoné, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Honor Debbie Allen At NYC Dance Alliance Gala

Pics! Raven-Symoné, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Honor Debbie Allen At NYC Dance Alliance Gala

Stars came out to honor Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Debbie Allen (West Side Story, Sweet Charity) at NYC Dance Alliance Foundation at its Bright Lights Shining Stars Gala on Sept. 27.

7 PHOTOS
Raven Symone
Raven Symone NYCDA/Rachel Neville
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas NYCDA/Rachel Neville
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas NYCDA/Rachel Neville
Phylicia Rashad
Phylicia Rashad NYCDA/Rachel Neville
Raven Symone
Raven Symone NYCDA/Rachel Neville
Debbie Allen
Debbie Allen NYCDA/Rachel Neville
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones NYCDA/Rachel Neville
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!