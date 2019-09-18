Deborah S. Craig and Hannah Elless Will Head Cast of Pluto Reading at Circle in the Square

The Monday night reading is part of The Circle Series, providing a creative outlet for Circle in the Square Theatre School students and alumni.

The Circle Series, which showcases new works on Monday evenings, will present Steve Yockey’s Pluto September 23 at 7 PM at Broadway's Circle in the Square.

Gregg Wiggans will direct a cast that includes Deborah S. Craig (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Blacklist), Hannah Elless (Bright Star, Godspell), and Wyatt Fenner (Immortal Longings).

Following a tragedy involving gun violence at a local community college, single mom Elizabeth attempts to rekindle her relationship with her withdrawn son, Bailey. But with interruptions from kitchen appliances gone rogue, shifting astronomy, and the talkative family dog, Elizabeth may never truly see the person she needs—and who needs her—the most.

Pluto received a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere, with productions at Actor’s Express (Atlanta, Georgia), Forum Theatre (Silver Spring, Maryland), Know Theatre (Cincinnati, Ohio), and Orlando Shakespeare Theater. The Circle Series staged reading marks the play’s first New York engagement.

Circle in the Square Theatre School (Paul Libin, president; Susan Frankel, COO) produces, along with Pigasus Institute (Zachary Spicer, CEO) and Rachel Shuey.

Admission is a suggested donation of $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and students, with all proceeds benefiting Circle in the Square Theatre School.

The series will continue through October 31.

