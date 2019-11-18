Denise Dickens Named Executive Director of Off-Broadway's Transport Group

She most recently served as director of development at Abingdon Theatre Company.

Denise Dickens will join the leadership team at Off-Broadway theatre company Transport Group, assuming the role of executive director. The Abingdon Theatre Company alum head joins the team following the departure of the company’s longtime executive director Lori Fineman.

Dickens most recently served as producing director and director of development at Abingdon, where she oversaw a complete re-branding and modernization of the company while directing operations and development efforts.

“I am honored to join Transport Group and stand alongside [Artistic Director] Jack Cummings III in leading this phenomenal company, board and staff into its next chapter of strategic growth, artistic achievement and progressive storytelling,” she said.

“Partnering with Lori has been an incredible experience, and everyone at Transport Group will be forever grateful for her strong vision and unwavering leadership” Cummings added. “I am thrilled to have Denise Dickens on board, to take the helm as the next leader of our company. She brings a fierce dedication to the artful world of non-profit theatre in New York and I couldn’t be happier to welcome her to Transport Group.”

Transport Group’s current 19th.season includes the world premiere musical Broadbend, Arkansas, presented in association with the Public Theater, and a revival of the The Unsinkable Molly Brown starring Beth Malone.

