Denise Dickens Named Executive Director of Off-Broadway's Transport Group

By Emily Selleck
Nov 18, 2019
 
She most recently served as director of development at Abingdon Theatre Company.
Denise Dickens will join the leadership team at Off-Broadway theatre company Transport Group, assuming the role of executive director. The Abingdon Theatre Company alum head joins the team following the departure of the company’s longtime executive director Lori Fineman.

Dickens most recently served as producing director and director of development at Abingdon, where she oversaw a complete re-branding and modernization of the company while directing operations and development efforts.

“I am honored to join Transport Group and stand alongside [Artistic Director] Jack Cummings III in leading this phenomenal company, board and staff into its next chapter of strategic growth, artistic achievement and progressive storytelling,” she said.

“Partnering with Lori has been an incredible experience, and everyone at Transport Group will be forever grateful for her strong vision and unwavering leadership” Cummings added. “I am thrilled to have Denise Dickens on board, to take the helm as the next leader of our company. She brings a fierce dedication to the artful world of non-profit theatre in New York and I couldn’t be happier to welcome her to Transport Group.”

Transport Group’s current 19th.season includes the world premiere musical Broadbend, Arkansas, presented in association with the Public Theater, and a revival of the The Unsinkable Molly Brown starring Beth Malone.

Transport Group's The Boys in the Band

Transport Group's The Boys in the Band

Transport Group's site-specific production of Mart Crowley's The Boys in the Band currently plays Off-Broadway.

Nick Westrate and Jonathan Hammond
Nick Westrate and Jonathan Hammond Carol Rosegg
Christopher Innvar, John Wellmann, Kevin Isola, Jon Levenson, Kevyn Morrow, Nick Westrate and Graham Rowat
Christopher Innvar, John Wellmann, Kevin Isola, Jon Levenson, Kevyn Morrow, Nick Westrate and Graham Rowat Carol Rosegg
Jonathan Hammond and Kevin Isola
Jonathan Hammond and Kevin Isola Carol Rosegg
Aaron Sharff, Jonathan Hammond, Jon Levenson and Nick Westrate
Aaron Sharff, Jonathan Hammond, Jon Levenson and Nick Westrate Carol Rosegg
Jonathan Hammond, Kevyn Morrow and Kevin Isola
Jonathan Hammond, Kevyn Morrow and Kevin Isola Carol Rosegg
Nick Westrate, John Wellmann, Kevyn Morrow, Graham Rowat, Christopher Innvar and Kevin Isola
Nick Westrate, John Wellmann, Kevyn Morrow, Graham Rowat, Christopher Innvar and Kevin Isola Carol Rosegg
Jonathan Hammond, Graham Rowat, Kevyn Morrow, Christopher Innvar and Kevin Isola
Jonathan Hammond, Graham Rowat, Kevyn Morrow, Christopher Innvar and Kevin Isola Carol Rosegg
Jonathan Hammond and Nick Westrate
Jonathan Hammond and Nick Westrate Carol Rosegg
Kevyn Morrow, Kevin Isola, Jon Levenson, John Wellmann, Nick Westrate, Jonathan Hammond, Christopher Innvar, Aaron Sharff, and Graham Rowat
Kevyn Morrow, Kevin Isola, Jon Levenson, John Wellmann, Nick Westrate, Jonathan Hammond, Christopher Innvar, Aaron Sharff, and Graham Rowat Carol Rosegg
Nick Westrate and Jonathan Hammond
Nick Westrate and Jonathan Hammond Carol Rosegg
