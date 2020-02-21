Denver Center for the Performing Arts to Present World-Premiere Musical Rattlesnake Kate

The new musical by Neyla Pekarek, former member of The Lumineers, and Karen Hartman, celebrates the true story of a Colorado woman who fought 140 rattlesnakes.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has unveiled its 2020–2021 season, a lineup of 10 shows that includes two world premieres, new plays, classics, and the touring production of To Kill a Mockingbird. Among the highlights is the world premiere of Rattlesnake Kate, a new musical by Neyla Pekarek, former member of The Lumineers, and Karen Hartman, which will detail the real-life story of Kate Slaughterback, a Colorado frontierswoman who fought 140 rattlesnakes to save her son.

Kicking off the season in the fall will be Pearl Cleage's Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous, directed by Susan V. Booth. Running September 18–October 25, DCPA presents Cleage's multi-generational dramatic comedy in association with Arena Stage and Hartford Stage.

READ: Arena Stage Unveils World Premieres From Craig Lucas and Theresa Rebeck, a Lynn Nottage Revival, and More

Also in the fall will be Moss Hart's homage to the golden age of American theatre, Light Up The Sky, directed by Artistic Director Chris Coleman (October 2–November 1), followed by a holiday production of Charles Dickens' A Christmans Carol, adapted by Richard Hellesen, with music by David de Berry and direction by Melissa Rain Anderson (November 25–December 27).

In the new year, DCPA will present Lucy Kirkwood's Tony-nominated play, The Children, directed by Pesha Rudnick (January 8–February 14, 2021), followed by the world premiere of Beaufield Berry's In The Upper Room (January 22–February 28). Directed by Gregg T. Daniel and based on the real family history of playwright Berry, the new play will examine loyalty, spirituality, and colorism through the story of a multi-generational African American family in the 1970s.

Performances of Rattlesnake Kate will kick off February 5 for a run through March 14. With music and lyrics by Pekarek and a book by Hartman, the musical will bring to life the inspirational true story of a woman who, nearly 100 years ago, fought to forge a different future for herself. Artistic Director Coleman will direct the world premiere.

In the spring, DCPA will present Kate Hamill's adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma, directed by Meredith McDonough (April 23–May 23), followed by Luis Alfaro's Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles, directed by Lisa Portes (May 14–June 13).

Rounding out the season in the summer will be the national touring production of Aaron Sorkin's To Kill a Mockingbird, based on the novel by Harper Lee and directed by Bartlett Sher. Performances will run in Denver July 13–August 1.

“I love that this season brings American classics back into the mix, that several of these stories give us an opportunity to speak immediately to the moment we are living in, and that we continue stretching our relationships across this region,” says Coleman. “And, of course, I’m personally excited to be part of the team that is bringing a new musical about a Colorado legend to life here at the Denver Center.”

For more information visit DenverCenter.org/theatrecompany.