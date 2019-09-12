Denver’s John Moore Receives Lucy Jordan Award From Actors’ Equity Association

By Dan Meyer
Sep 12, 2019
 
The Mile High City resident is the founder of Denver Actors Fund, which has raised over $375,000 in aid for members of the theatre community.
Actors Equity HR

Journalist and arts leader John Moore has received the Actors’ Equity Association’s Lucy Jordan Award.

Moore, a leader in the Mile High City’s arts community, is the founder of the Denver Actors Fund, a nonprofit that has raised over $375,000 for local theatre artists in medical need. He’s also the senior arts journalist at Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

The humanitarian award is given to those who display extraordinary support for members of the theatre community in the western region, as designated by Actors’ Equity.

“As the community’s most vocal cheerleader, John shines a spotlight on the great work happening at theaters throughout the area,” said Doug Carfrae, Actors’ Equity Association’s western regional vice president. “And through the Denver Actors Fund, he has marshaled resources to create a safety net for the workers in our sometimes-precarious industry.”

