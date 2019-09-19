Dep Kirkland’s MsTRIAL, About Consent and the Law, to Premiere Off-Broadway

The play, first seen in 2002, will premiere Off-Broadway this fall.

Dep Kirkland‘s MsTRIAL, in which a lawyer accuses another of sexual assault, will premiere Off-Broadway at New World Stages this fall. The play, which was first seen in Los Angeles in 2002, is informed by lawyer-turned-playwright Kirkland's experience in the legal field, including his time as the Chief Assistant District Attorney in Savannah.

In MsTRIAL, John Paris, an internationally renowned trial lawyer, and Karen Lukoff, his associate, spend a drunken night celebrating a big win. Afterwards, Karen accuses John of sexual assault, causing the people closest to them to question what they know about desire and consent.

"When I first read this play, it really affected me as a professional woman in a male-dominated world," says producer Maija Anttila. "Despite being written over 17 years ago, these topics of power and seduction, in the workplace, are still very topical. I am excited to have people see Dep's powerful and thought-provoking play and start a conversation."

Directed by Rick Andosca, MsTRIAL will begin performances November 14 ahead of a December 4 opening. Casting and a design team to be announced.

The Off-Broadway premiere is produced by Anttila, and Perry Street Theatricals are the general managers.