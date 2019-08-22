Derren Brown Reveals the Subtle Science Behind His Secret

The two-time Olivier Award-winning illusionist and mentalist begins a limited Broadway engagement at the Cort Theatre September 6.

Olivier Award-winning illusionist and mentalist Derren Brown is set to make his Broadway debut with his acclaimed show Derren Brown: Secret, which begins previews September 6 at the Cort Theatre.

Brown gave the press a sneak peek of Secret, which blends mind control, suggestion, showmanship, and illusion—and revealed a bit of the subtle science behind some of his astonishing acts.

Check out the video above.

Derren Brown: Secret will officially open September 15 for a limited run through January 4, 2020.

Derren Brown: Secret is written and performed by two-time Olivier winner Brown, and co-written by Andy Nyman, and Andrew O'Connor, with direction by O'Connor and Nyman.

The production has scenic design by Takeshi Kata, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff, projection design by Caite Hevner, and general management by Baseline Theatrical.

Seen Off-Broadway in 2017 in a sold-out, extended run at Atlantic Theater Company Derren Brown: Secret won the 2018 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience. The Broadway transfer is produced by J.J. Abrams, Thomas Kail, and Jeffrey Seller.