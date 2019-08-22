Derren Brown Reveals the Subtle Science Behind His Secret

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Derren Brown Reveals the Subtle Science Behind His Secret
By Adam Hetrick
Aug 22, 2019
Buy Tickets to Derren Brown: Secret
 
The two-time Olivier Award-winning illusionist and mentalist begins a limited Broadway engagement at the Cort Theatre September 6.

Olivier Award-winning illusionist and mentalist Derren Brown is set to make his Broadway debut with his acclaimed show Derren Brown: Secret, which begins previews September 6 at the Cort Theatre.

Brown gave the press a sneak peek of Secret, which blends mind control, suggestion, showmanship, and illusion—and revealed a bit of the subtle science behind some of his astonishing acts.

Check out the video above.

Derren Brown: Secret will officially open September 15 for a limited run through January 4, 2020.

Derren Brown: Secret is written and performed by two-time Olivier winner Brown, and co-written by Andy Nyman, and Andrew O'Connor, with direction by O'Connor and Nyman.

The production has scenic design by Takeshi Kata, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff, projection design by Caite Hevner, and general management by Baseline Theatrical.

Seen Off-Broadway in 2017 in a sold-out, extended run at Atlantic Theater Company Derren Brown: Secret won the 2018 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience. The Broadway transfer is produced by J.J. Abrams, Thomas Kail, and Jeffrey Seller.

Derren Brown Meets the Press

Derren Brown Meets the Press

9 PHOTOS
Derren Brown- Secret_Press day_2019_Derren Brown_HR-2.jpg
Derren Brown Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Derren Brown- Secret_Press day_2019_Derren Brown and participants_HR-3.jpg
Derren Brown and Participants Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Derren Brown- Secret_Press day_2019_Derren Brown and participant_HR-3.jpg
Derren Brown and Participant Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Derren Brown- Secret_Press day_2019_Derren Brown and participant_HR-2.jpg
Derren Brown and Participant Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Derren Brown- Secret_Press day_2019_Derren Brown and participant_HR.jpg
Derren Brown and Participant Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Derren Brown- Secret_Press day_2019_Derren Brown and participants_HR-2.jpg
Derren Brown and Participant Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Derren Brown- Secret_Press day_2019_Derren Brown and participants_HR.jpg
Derren Brown and Participants Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Derren Brown- Secret_Press day_2019_Derren Brown_HR.jpg
Derren Brown Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Derren Brown- Secret_Press day_2019_Derren Brown and Tommy Kail_HR.jpg
Derren Brown and Thomas Kail Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!