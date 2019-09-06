Derren Brown: Secret Begins Broadway Previews September 6

The two-time Olivier Award-winning illusionist and mentalist begins a limited Broadway engagement at the Cort Theatre September 6.

Derren Brown: Secret, the acclaimed stage production from the two-time Olivier Award-winning illusionist and mentalist, arrives on Broadway September 6 at the Cort Theatre.

Known for his numerous television appearances, including the popular Netflix special Pushed to the Edge, Brown makes his Broadway debut with the production that officially opens September 15.

READ: How Olivier Winner Derren Brown Created a Psychological Thriller Meets Illusion Show for His Broadway Debut

Brown collaborated on Secret with co-writers Andy Nyman and Andrew O’Connor, who also co-direct. The limited engagement will run through January 4, 2020.

Seen Off-Broadway in 2017 in a sold-out, extended run at Atlantic Theater Company Derren Brown: Secret won the 2018 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience.

The production has scenic design by Takeshi Kata, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff, projection design by Caite Hevner, and general management by Baseline Theatrical.

The Broadway transfer is produced by J.J. Abrams, Thomas Kail, and Jeffrey Seller.