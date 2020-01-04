Derren Brown: Secret Closes on Broadway January 4

The two-time Olivier Award-winning mentalist and illusionist performs his last bit of magic at the Cort Theatre.

Derren Brown: Secret, the acclaimed stage production from the two-time Olivier Award-winning illusionist and mentalist, closes on Broadway January 4 at the Cort Theatre.

Known worldwide for his numerous television appearances, including the series Trick of the Mind, Mind Control, and his latest Netflix show Pushed to the Edge, Brown made his Broadway debut with a limited engagement that began previews September 6 and opened September 15.

Derren Brown: Secret returned to New York after premiering in a sold-out run at the Atlantic Theater Company Off-Broadway in 2017. Brown collaborated on the show with co-writers Andy Nyman and Andrew O’Connor, who also co-directed.

Brown has twice won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment for the West End engagements of Something Wicked This Way Comes (2006) and Svengali (2012).

The production featured scenic design by Takeshi Kata, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff, projection design by Caite Hevner, and general management by Baseline Theatrical. The Broadway transfer was produced by J.J. Abrams, Thomas Kail, and Jeffrey Seller.

