Destiny’s Child Star Michelle Williams and More Join Cast of A Snow White Christmas, Featuring Neil Patrick Harris, Jared Gertner, Garrett Clayton

The limited engagement will begin performances in Pasadena December 13.

Destiny's Child star Michelle Williams has joined the cast of the Lythgoe Family Panto’s 10-year anniversary production of A Snow White Christmas, which will play the Pasadena Civic Auditorium beginning December 13. Featuring new songs and a new script, the limited engagement will continue through December 22.

Grammy winner Williams, who has been seen on Broadway in Once On This Island, Aida, and Chicago, will play the Wicked Queen with Olivia Sanabia (Disney Channel’s Coop & Cami Ask the World, Amazon’s Just Add Magic) as Snow White.

The two join the previously announced Jared Gertner (Broadway’s The Book of Mormon) as Muddles, Garrett Clayton (Teen Beach Movie, Hairspray Live!) as The Huntsman, and Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris in the pre-recorded role of The On Screen Magic Mirror.

Bonnie Lythgoe will direct the production, featuring a book by Kris Lythgoe, with choreography by Napoleon and Tabitha D’umo. Casting is by Executive Producer Becky Lythgoe. The production also has music supervision, arrangements, and musical direction by Michael Orland.

In this updated version of the classic fairy tale, Princess Snow White joins forces with the Seven Dwarves to defeat her wicked aunt, the Queen. In the style of British Panto, audiences are encouraged to interact, booing the baddies and cheering for the hero.

This season Lythgoe Family Panto will also present Peter Pan and Tinker Bell-A Pirates Christmas, starring John O’Hurley as Captain Hook and Ashley Argota as Tinker Bell at the Laguna Playhouse, December 4–29; A Snow White Christmas, presented in partnership with North Carolina Theatre at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, November 30–December 8; and Aladdin and His Winter Wish, presented in partnership with Tennessee Performing Arts Center at the James K. Polk Theatre in Nashville, December 12–22.

For tickets visit ThePasadenaCivic.com.

