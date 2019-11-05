Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young to Star in Hit Her With the Skates in Chicago

toggle menu
toggle search form
Chicago News   Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young to Star in Hit Her With the Skates in Chicago
By Dan Meyer
Nov 05, 2019
 
The musical will make its world premiere in 2020.
Hit_Her_With_the_Skates_Performance_2018_18_HR.jpg
Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Broadway alums, American Idol finalists, and real-life couple Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young will star in the world premiere of Hit Her With the Skates at Chicago’s Royal George Theatre. The musical, created by Christine Rea and Rick Briskin (who are also a couple), will begin performances March 10, 2020.

A developmental workshop ran in New Jersey in 2017 before DeGarmo and Young came on board in 2018 for future productions. An album of selected songs from the musical, featuring the duo and additional performers, is available on Spotify,

Hit Her With the Skates follows rock star Jacqueline Miller as she headlines her first national tour. Trouble arises when she agrees to kick off the re-opening of her childhood roller rink, Windy City Skates, forcing her to take a retrospective journey look back at her life growing up.

DeGarmo and Young met while starring in Hair on the Main Stem, having previously been in Hairspray as Penny Pingleton and Grease as Kenickie, respectively.

Additional casting and a creative team for the Chicago production will be announced at a later date.

Photos: Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo Perform From Hit Her With the Skates

Photos: Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo Perform From Hit Her With the Skates

27 PHOTOS
Hit_Her_With_the_Skates_Performance_2018_02_HR.jpg
Diana DeGarmo Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Hit_Her_With_the_Skates_Performance_2018_04_HR.jpg
Diana DeGarmo and Amy Toporek Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Hit_Her_With_the_Skates_Performance_2018_05_HR.jpg
Diana DeGarmo and Amy Toporek Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Hit_Her_With_the_Skates_Performance_2018_06_HR.jpg
Amy Toporek Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Hit_Her_With_the_Skates_Performance_2018_07_HR.jpg
Amy Toporek Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Hit_Her_With_the_Skates_Performance_2018_08_HR.jpg
Ace Young Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Hit_Her_With_the_Skates_Performance_2018_09_HR.jpg
Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Hit_Her_With_the_Skates_Performance_2018_10_HR.jpg
Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Hit_Her_With_the_Skates_Performance_2018_11_HR.jpg
Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Hit_Her_With_the_Skates_Performance_2018_12_HR.jpg
Diana DeGarmo Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Chicago News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!