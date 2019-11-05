Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young to Star in Hit Her With the Skates in Chicago

The musical will make its world premiere in 2020.

Broadway alums, American Idol finalists, and real-life couple Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young will star in the world premiere of Hit Her With the Skates at Chicago’s Royal George Theatre. The musical, created by Christine Rea and Rick Briskin (who are also a couple), will begin performances March 10, 2020.

A developmental workshop ran in New Jersey in 2017 before DeGarmo and Young came on board in 2018 for future productions. An album of selected songs from the musical, featuring the duo and additional performers, is available on Spotify,

Hit Her With the Skates follows rock star Jacqueline Miller as she headlines her first national tour. Trouble arises when she agrees to kick off the re-opening of her childhood roller rink, Windy City Skates, forcing her to take a retrospective journey look back at her life growing up.

DeGarmo and Young met while starring in Hair on the Main Stem, having previously been in Hairspray as Penny Pingleton and Grease as Kenickie, respectively.

Additional casting and a creative team for the Chicago production will be announced at a later date.

