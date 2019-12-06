Dion Boucicault's London Assurance Begins at Irish Rep

The high-spirited farce, directed by Charlotte Moore, is revived Off-Broadway featuring Colin McPhillamy, Rachel Pickup, and more.

Performances begin December 6 for Irish Rep's Off-Broadway revival of London Assurance, the high-spirited farce that went on to launch the career of Dion Boucicault in 1841. The Charlotte Moore-helmed production is led by Colin McPhillamy (The Seafarer), who plays Sir Harcourt Courtley.

Rounding out the cast are Rachel Pickup (The Roads to Home) as Lady Gay Spanker, Caroline Strang (Tiny Beautiful Things) as Grace Harkaway, Ian Holcomb (It’s a Wonderful Life) as Young Charles Courtly, Craig Wesley Divino (The Oregon Trail) as Dazzle, Meg Hennessy (The Shadow of a Gunman) as Pert, Elliot Joseph (The Conjuring 2) as Cool, Brian Keane (House of Cards) as Max Harkaway, Evan Zes (Incident at Vichy) as Mark Meddle, and Robert Zukerman (If I Forget) as Adolphus Spanker.

In London Assurance, the vain and lustful Sir Harcourt Courtley travels to Oak Hall to meet his bride-to-be, Grace Harkaway, whose hand comes with £15,000 a year. But when the beautiful and vibrant Lady Gay Spanker joins the party, Sir Harcourt becomes too enamored with her to notice that Grace is falling in love with his young son Charles, who has arrived in disguise, pursued by his creditors.

The play, which premiered in London, announced the arrival of the 20-year-old Boucicault, an Irish actor and playwright known for his melodramas and sensation dramas including The Octoroon.

The Irish Rep production will officially open December 15, with performances scheduled through January 26, 2020.

The production features set design by James Noone (Sunset Boulevard), costume design by Sara Jean Tosetti (West Side Story), lighting design by Michael Gottlieb (Dublin Carol), sound design by M. Florian Staab (The Dead, 1904), sound design and original music by Ryan Rumery (The O’Casey Cycle), and properties by Sven Henry Nelson (Woman and Scarecrow).

Visit IrishRep.org for more information.