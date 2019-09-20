Directors and Choreographers Named for NAMT Festival of New Musicals

Eight new musicals will be presented October 24–25 at New World Stages.

The National Alliance for Musical Theatre has revealed the slate of directors and choreographers for the 31st annual Festival of New Musicals, which takes place October 24–25 at New World Stages.

The industry-only event showcases 45-minute concert adaptations of new musicals in the final stages of development for producers and artists from around the world, helping them to find future life and development at regional theatres across the U.S. and the globe.

Sarna Lapine, who helmed the recent Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park With George, will direct Lautrec at the St. James, the new musical by composer Julianne Wick Davis and librettist John Dietrich. Charity Wicks will serve as music director.

Additional creative teams include director Hunter Bird for Hi, My Name is Ben, director Jesca Prudencio and musical director Anessa Marie for Interstate, director Jonathan McCrory for Iron John: An American Ghost Story, director Arpita Mukherjee and musical director Simone Allen for One Way, director Liz Carlson and music director Tommy Crawford for SeaWife, director Amy Corcoran for Simon & Jorge Pay Their Student Loans, and director Portia Krieger for Teeth.

Additional creative team members and casting remain to be announced.

NAMT has also announced participants in the 2019 Festival Observership for Early-Career Directors. They include Britt Berke, Brittany Coyne, Rachel Dilliplane, Ryan Dobrin, Sarah Hartmann, Kemar Jewel, Dominique Rider, and Ricardo Vazquez.