Disney+ Launches November 12; Here's What Broadway Fans Can Stream on the Streaming Service

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the filmed presentation of Newsies, and more are among the initial catalog.

Several titles that will entice Broadway fans are now available to watch on Disney+, the new streaming service that launches November 12.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a metatheatrical revisit of the beloved title, is one of two original scripted shows debuting on Disney+ (the other being Star Wars: The Mandalorian). It stars Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, and Broadway alum Kate Reinders (Something Rotten!, Wicked). Fans longing for the Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens iterations won’t need to look far—all three High School Musical films are also be available to stream, as well.

READ: What Do Critics Think of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series?

The 2018 Disney Channel Original Freaky Friday, adapted from the stage musical featuring a score by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, is also on the roster. Heidi Blickenstaff returned to play Katherine after appearing in various regional productions, with newcomer Cozi Zuehlsdorff starring as Ellie.

There’s also Encores!, hosted by Frozen’s Kristen Bell, reuniting high school theatre alums as they try to recapture the magic from their heyday. The show expands upon the concept that debuted on ABC in December 2017—watch the trailer for the Disney+ version below.

Dozens of Disney theatrical films also appear the service, including several that have landed on the musical theatre stage since premiering in cinemas: Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and Mary Poppins.

For more information and to subscribe, visit DisneyPlus.com.

