Disney+ Picks Up Ballet Docuseries On Pointe

The show will follow students at School of American Ballet as they prepare for NYC’s annual production of The Nutcracker.

An inside look at the students of the School of American Ballet will highlight the hard work, dedication, and intensity of dance when Disney+ airs On Point. The six-part documentary series will begin streaming November 12, the same date Disney+ launches.

Variety reports the series from Imagine Documentaries and New York City-based DCTV will follow the dancers as they audition, train, and prepare for New York City Ballet’s annual production of The Nutcracker.

WATCH: Trailer Unveiled for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The series is just one of several series set to debut mid-November. Kristen Bell will host the docuseries Encores and the Wildcats get a reboot in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

On Point is executive produced by Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein alongside DCTV’s Matthew O’Neill with Larissa Bills producing and directing.