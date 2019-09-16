Disney+ Picks Up Ballet Docuseries On Pointe

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Disney+ Picks Up Ballet Docuseries On Pointe
By Dan Meyer
Sep 16, 2019
 
The show will follow students at School of American Ballet as they prepare for NYC’s annual production of The Nutcracker.
The School of American Ballet
The School of American Ballet

An inside look at the students of the School of American Ballet will highlight the hard work, dedication, and intensity of dance when Disney+ airs On Point. The six-part documentary series will begin streaming November 12, the same date Disney+ launches.

Variety reports the series from Imagine Documentaries and New York City-based DCTV will follow the dancers as they audition, train, and prepare for New York City Ballet’s annual production of The Nutcracker.

WATCH: Trailer Unveiled for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The series is just one of several series set to debut mid-November. Kristen Bell will host the docuseries Encores and the Wildcats get a reboot in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

On Point is executive produced by Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein alongside DCTV’s Matthew O’Neill with Larissa Bills producing and directing.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Classic Arts News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!