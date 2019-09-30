Disney Reveals Track Listing for Frozen 2 Soundtrack

Oscar-winning songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez have written seven new songs for the sequel, which hits theatres November 22.

The track listing has been revealed for the soundtrack to Frozen 2, which reunites the cast of Disney’s 2013 box office hit: Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad, plus Evan Rachel Wood.

Slated to drop November 15, a week ahead of the film’s November 22 release, the album features seven new songs by husband-and-wife songwriting team Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who scored an Oscar in 2014 with “Let It Go."

The track list follows:

1. “All Is Found,” performed by Evan Rachel Wood

2. “Some Things Never Change,” performed by Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff

3. “Into the Unknown,” performed by Idina Menzel (feat. AURORA)

4. “When I Am Older,” performed by Josh Gad

5. “Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People (Cont.),” performed by Jonathan Groff

6. “Lost in the Woods,” performed by Jonathan Groff

7. “Show Yourself,” performed by Idina Menzel and Evan Rachel Wood

8. “The Next Right Thing,” performed by Kristen Bell

9. “Into the Unknown,” performed by Panic! At the Disco

10. “All Is Found,” performed by Kacey Musgraves

11. “Lost in the Woods,” performed by Weezer

“From the beginning of our collaboration with Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck and Peter Del Vecho, everything we’ve created has come from big questions—what is the story that we all as artists, individually and collectively, need to tell?” said Anderson-Lopez. “Bobby and I approach the story through the lens of which moments of our story lead to big emotions—feelings so strong our characters can no longer talk but need to sing.”

A vinyl edition of the Frozen 2 soundtrack, featuring the first eight songs on the album, will also drop November 15.

Original Frozen directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck once again team up to helm the sequel that will trace Elsa’s quest for answers about the origins of her powers, as a new threat faces Arendelle.

The stage adaptation of Frozen, featuring a book by Lee and an expanded score by the Lopezes, opened on Broadway March 22, 2018, at the St. James Theatre where it continues its hit run.