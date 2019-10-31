New Frozen Edition of Thomas Schumacher’s How Does the Show Go On? Out November 5

The third edition of the book from Disney Theatrical Group’s president provides fresh insights into what goes on behind the curtain.

A third edition of How Does the Show Go On?, from Disney Theatrical Group President Thomas Schumacher, comes out November 5 with a fresh Frozen focus. Offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse at what goes on in every aspect of a Broadway show, How Does the Show Go On? introduces theatre fans to the people, places, occupations, and equipment of the theater world. Using detailed explanations, drawings, and fun facts, the book takes readers on a journey through the St. James Theatre, where Frozen currently resides on Broadway. Starting at the front of the house, theatre-goers meet the box office staff and ushers before moving backstage, where the dressers and backstage doorman awaits. The book's release coincides with the national tour of Disney’s Frozen, which launches in Schenectady, New York, November 10–24 prior to an official opening December 4 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles. READ: Meet the Cast of the National Tour of Disney’s Frozen The book is available at the Playbill Store and wherever books are sold.

