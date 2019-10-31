New Frozen Edition of Thomas Schumacher’s How Does the Show Go On? Out November 5

Book News   New Frozen Edition of Thomas Schumacher’s How Does the Show Go On? Out November 5
By Dan Meyer
Oct 31, 2019
Buy Tickets to Frozen
 
The third edition of the book from Disney Theatrical Group’s president provides fresh insights into what goes on behind the curtain.
Caissie Levy and Patti Murin
Caissie Levy and Patti Murin Deen van Meer

A third edition of How Does the Show Go On?, from Disney Theatrical Group President Thomas Schumacher, comes out November 5 with a fresh Frozen focus.

Offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse at what goes on in every aspect of a Broadway show, How Does the Show Go On? introduces theatre fans to the people, places, occupations, and equipment of the theater world. Using detailed explanations, drawings, and fun facts, the book takes readers on a journey through the St. James Theatre, where Frozen currently resides on Broadway.

Starting at the front of the house, theatre-goers meet the box office staff and ushers before moving backstage, where the dressers and backstage doorman awaits.

The book's release coincides with the national tour of Disney’s Frozen, which launches in Schenectady, New York, November 10–24 prior to an official opening December 4 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.

READ: Meet the Cast of the National Tour of Disney’s Frozen

The book is available at the Playbill Store and wherever books are sold.

21 Magical Moments from Disney’s Broadway Productions

21 Magical Moments from Disney’s Broadway Productions

In honor of Hercules, take a look back through the shows Disney has brought to life on the Broadway stage.

21 PHOTOS
Susan Egan and Terrence Mann in Beauty and the Beast.
Terrence Mann and Susan Egan in the original Broadway cast of Beauty and the Beast
A scene from The Lion King.
<i>The Lion King</i>
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in <i>Aida</i>
A scene from Aida.
Ashley Brown, Katherine Leigh Doherty, Alexander Scheitinger and Gavin Lee lead the ensemble in <i>Mary Poppins</i>.
Ashley Brown, Alexander Scheitinger, Katherine Leigh Doherty, and Gavin Lee
Jenn Gambatese and Josh Strickland in Tarzan
Jenn Gambatese and Josh Strickland in Tarzan.
