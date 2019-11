Do You Know All of the Tony-Winning Best Musicals?

72 musicals have to taken home the title since 1949 - can you guess them all?

While the first ever Tony Awards took place in 1947, the award for Best Musical wasn't given out until 1949 with Kiss Me, Kate, becoming the first ever musical to take home the coveted prize. Since then 71 other shows have taken home the title - can you guess them all? Flip through all 72 shows below:

Do You Know All of the Tony-Winning Best Musicals? Do You Know All of the Tony-Winning Best Musicals? 72 PHOTOS