Do You Know All the Mufasas and Simbas of Broadway’s The Lion King?

By Hannah Vine
Nov 13, 2019
A look back at the actors who have played the father-son duo as the show celebrates its 22nd anniversary on Broadway November 13.
Lion_King.jpg

Disney’s iconic musical The Lion King celebrates over 20 years on Broadway November 13. The original musical, directed and designed by Julie Taymor, opened in 1997 at the New Amsterdam Theatre before moving to the Minskoff in 2006, where it still plays today.

Throughout its impressive long run, multiple actors have graced the stage as the famous father-son duo, with 11 different Simbas and 4 Mufasas.
The show currently stars Bradley Gibson as Simba, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Adrienne Walker as Nala, Stephen Carlile as Scar, Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Cameron Pow as Zazu, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, and Fred Berman as Timon.

Flip through all of the actors below:

The Lion King Celebrates Its 22nd Anniversary on Broadway November 13.

17 PHOTOS
SImba.jpg
Simba
The_Lion_King_Broadway_Production_Photo_Jason_Raize_and_the_original_company_of_THE_LION_KING_photo_by_Joan_Marcus_HR.jpg
Jason Raize and the original company Joan Marcus
The_Lion_King_Broadway_Production_Photo_Christopher_Jackson_as_Simba_Photo_by_Ken_Van_Sickle_HR.jpg
Christopher Jackson Ken Van Sickle
The_Lion_King_Broadway_Production_Photo_Wallace_Smith_as_Simba_Photo_by_Joan_Marcus_HR.jpg
Wallace Smith Joan Marcus
The_Lion_King_Broadway_Production_Photo_JoshTower_as_Simba_Photo_by_Joan_Marcus_HR.jpg
Josh Tower Joan Marcus
The_Lion_King_Broadway_Production_Photo_Dashaun_Young_as_Simba_Photo_by_Joan_Marcus_HR.jpg
Dashaun Young Joan Marcus
The_Lion_King_Broadway_Production_Photo_Clifton_Oliver_Photo_as_Simba_by_Joan_Marcus_HR.jpg
Clifton Oliver Joan Marcus
The_Lion_King_Broadway_Production_Photo_Adam_Jacobs_as_Simba_Photo_by_Joan_Marcus_HR.jpg
Adam Jacobs Joan Marcus
The_Lion_King_Broadway_Production_Photo_Andile_Gumbi_as_Simba_Photo_by_Johan_Persson_HR.jpg
Andile Gumbi Johan Persson
The_Lion_King_Broadway_Production_Photo_Aaron_Nelson_as_Simba_Photo_by_Joan_Marcus_HR.jpg
Aaron Nelson Joan Marcus
For more exclusive features and interviews celebrating The Lion King anniversary, go to Playbill.com/LionKing.

