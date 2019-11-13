Do You Know All the Mufasas and Simbas of Broadway’s The Lion King?

A look back at the actors who have played the father-son duo as the show celebrates its 22nd anniversary on Broadway November 13.

Disney’s iconic musical The Lion King celebrates over 20 years on Broadway November 13. The original musical, directed and designed by Julie Taymor, opened in 1997 at the New Amsterdam Theatre before moving to the Minskoff in 2006, where it still plays today. Read: Getting Into Character With The Lion King's Mufasa Throughout its impressive long run, multiple actors have graced the stage as the famous father-son duo, with 11 different Simbas and 4 Mufasas.

The show currently stars Bradley Gibson as Simba, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Adrienne Walker as Nala, Stephen Carlile as Scar, Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Cameron Pow as Zazu, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, and Fred Berman as Timon. Flip through all of the actors below:

Do You Know All the Mufasas and Simbas of Broadway’s The Lion King? Do You Know All the Mufasas and Simbas of Broadway’s The Lion King? 17 PHOTOS For more exclusive features and interviews celebrating The Lion King anniversary, go to Playbill.com/LionKing.

