Documentary About Rent in Cuba, Revolution Rent, to Premiere in NYC

The film is told through the eyes of its director, who has a complicated past with the island nation.

Revolution Rent, a documentary about bringing Jonathan Larson’s Tony-winning musical Rent to Cuba for the first time, will screen at DOC NYC November 8 at SVA Theatre.

The film is told through the eyes of Andy Señor Jr., who served as director of the Spanish-language production. The musical, which opened in 2014, was the first Broadway-level production in Havana in 50 years, and the team had only 12 weeks of rehearsal. On top of the creative challenges presented, Señor Jr.’s parents had been exiled from Cuba, complicating the director’s personal connection to the island when he arrives.

WATCH: Highlights from Rent in Cuba

Revolution Rent is co-directed by Señor Jr. and Victor Patrick Alvarez with cinematography by Alvarez; editing is by Devin Tanchum, Doug Blush, and Christopher DeLatorre; and music is by Carlos Alvarez.

Neil Patrick Harris, Brooke Christian, Bob Nederlander, Zoe Chapin, Shea Martin, Karim Amer, Mark Berger, and Hayden Christiansen serve as executive producers, with Señor Jr., Alvarez, Christine O'Malley, and Scott Fenn as producers.

For more information, visit DOCNYC.net.