Documentary About Rent in Cuba, Revolution Rent, to Premiere in NYC

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Documentary About Rent in Cuba, Revolution Rent, to Premiere in NYC
By Dan Meyer
Oct 24, 2019
 
The film is told through the eyes of its director, who has a complicated past with the island nation.
Andy Señor Jr. and cast of <i>Rent</i>
Andy Señor Jr. and cast of Rent Revolution Rent

Revolution Rent, a documentary about bringing Jonathan Larson’s Tony-winning musical Rent to Cuba for the first time, will screen at DOC NYC November 8 at SVA Theatre.

The film is told through the eyes of Andy Señor Jr., who served as director of the Spanish-language production. The musical, which opened in 2014, was the first Broadway-level production in Havana in 50 years, and the team had only 12 weeks of rehearsal. On top of the creative challenges presented, Señor Jr.’s parents had been exiled from Cuba, complicating the director’s personal connection to the island when he arrives.

WATCH: Highlights from Rent in Cuba

Revolution Rent is co-directed by Señor Jr. and Victor Patrick Alvarez with cinematography by Alvarez; editing is by Devin Tanchum, Doug Blush, and Christopher DeLatorre; and music is by Carlos Alvarez.

Neil Patrick Harris, Brooke Christian, Bob Nederlander, Zoe Chapin, Shea Martin, Karim Amer, Mark Berger, and Hayden Christiansen serve as executive producers, with Señor Jr., Alvarez, Christine O'Malley, and Scott Fenn as producers.

For more information, visit DOCNYC.net.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!