Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 Musical Will Play Australia

Performances will begin in April 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 The Musical will make its Australian premiere beginning April 21, 2020, at the Sydney Lyric Theatre. Jeff Calhoun, who helmed the current London production, will again direct.

Casting and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

The show features a book by Patricia Resnick, the 1980 film’s original screenwriter, and a Tony-nominated score by country legend Parton (who played Doralee in the film). Like the movie, it tells the story of three workmates pushed to the boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, the women fight to reform their office.

READ: The Light in the Piazza, Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof and The Secret Garden Will Play Australia

In addition to the current London run at the Savoy Theatre, the musical played a North American tour in 2010-2011, a U.K. tour in 2012-2013 and again in 2017, a Brazilian tour in 2015, and a German tour in 2016 and again in 2018.

The musical was originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt in April 2009. It will be produced in Australia by John Frost, Suzanne Jones, and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions.

Tickets will go on sale September 13 by visiting 9to5theMusical.com.au.

