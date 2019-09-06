Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol to Play Boston

Regional News   Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol to Play Boston
By Adam Hetrick
Sep 06, 2019
 
Charles Dickens’ Christmas ghost story is reset in the Great Smoky Mountains in the new stage musical, featuring an original score by the Grammy Award winner.
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol, a new stage musical from the Grammy Award-winning country star and Tony-nominated writer of 9 to 5 The Musical, will play a world-premiere engagement at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre this holiday season.

Set to run December 3–29, the musical features an original score by eight-time Grammy winner Parton, and a book by David H. Bell, artistic director of the Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C.

Dickens’ London-set ghost story is reset in the Great Smoky Mountains of Eastern Tennessee at the height of the Great Depression, where Ebenezer Scrooge is recast as the callous owner of a mining company town. A concert production of the musical was staged at the Ordway Theatre in St. Paul, Minnesota, last November.

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol will be directed by Curt Wollan, who adapted the original story with Bell and producer Paul T. Couch.

