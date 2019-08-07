Dominik Tiefenthaler Replaces Ben Miles in London’s The Lehman Trilogy

The production continues through August 31 at the Piccadilly Theatre in the West End.

Dominik Tiefenthaler, who has been seen in The Good Wife, Person of Interest, Blood Ties, and Maybe Tomorrow, has replaced Ben Miles in the London production of The Lehman Trilogy at the Piccadilly Theatre.

Tiefenthaler, who had previously played the role of the Janitor in the Stefano Massini play, co-stars opposite Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley. The production continues its limited engagement through August 31.

Following a sold-out premiere at London’s National Theatre and a subsequent New York City production at the Park Avenue Armory, The Lehman Trilogy began performances at the Piccadilly May 11. The Sam Mendes–directed production is presented by the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions.

The Massini play, featuring an adapted, English-language script by Ben Power, follows the 163-year saga of the Lehman Brothers that begins with a young man in Bavaria dreaming of a new life and ends with one of the world’s largest financial crises.

The staging features sets by Es Devlin, lighting by Jon Clark, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, sound design and original music by Nick Powell, and video design by Luke Halls.

The world premiere of Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy opened at the Piccolo Teatro in Milan in 2015, marking director Luca Ronconi’s final production before his death.

